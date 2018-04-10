Working Artists Forum to Showcase their Art at RiverArts Gallery

by

Members of Working Artists Forum will exhibit their art at Chestertown RiverArts Gallery in Chestertown Maryland from May 2nd through May 27th. The art work of WAF will be on display in the Main Gallery.

Since 1979, Working Artists Forum has been a juried organization of working professional artists from diverse professions and geographic locations, who meet monthly for demonstrations, group critiques, and lively discussion. WAF members actively show their work on the Eastern Shore, separately and together, and have pieces in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and abroad. For more information on the exhibit visit www.workingartistsforum.com on the Exhibits page.

The public is invited to attend a reception to be held on May 4th from 5 to 8 PM.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm, and on the First Fridays event until 8 PM.