Spy House of the Week: Cabin Fever

If spring ever comes this year to stay I would love to spend a day at this 27 acre nature paradise. I could take nature walks through the woods on winding paths with bridges that crossed over non-tidal ponds. I could stroll along the over 1000 LF of waterfront at the mouth of Cabin John Creek or launch a boat from the pier. Other more strenuous exercise options would be swimming, boating, playing tennis-the perfect summer camp for a day for kids of all ages. When all else fails there is always sunbathing on the sandy beach.

I liked how the low elongated form of the cabin-like house nestled under the canopy of trees and how the house’s stone-faced foundation and stained wood siding blended seamlessly into the landscape. The arched walkway to the front door spanned a natural ravine and the elevated boardwalk was as invasive as possible to the natural marshlands on either side. The boardwalk leads to a deck at the water’s edge and the dock.

The stone and wood materials were carried through to the interior with the stone-faced fireplace surround, stained wood doors, ceilings and wall accents. Of course my favorite rooms were the deck at the rear of the house for dining al fresco and the large screened porch for reading a favorite book while listening to the song birds.

For more information about this property, contact Ashton Kelley with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-275-2118 (o), 410-708-8144(c) or akelleyre@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.