Wye River Upper School Admissions Open House April 18

Wye River Upper School is hosting an Admissions Open House on Wednesday, April 18 from 6 pm – 8 pm. The event is being held on the School’s campus at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD. Students and staff will be presenting and sharing information on the Wye River Experience. Wye River serves students from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, and Kent. Bus service is available to and from Stevensville, Easton, and Cambridge.

Wye River Upper School is a college preparatory high school offering an engaging, supportive and challenging curriculum for students with learning challenges like ADHD or dyslexia. For more information, please contact:

Katie Theeke, Director of Admissions and Communications

Tel: 410-758-2922, katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org

www.wyeriverupperschool.org

…because not all great minds think alike.