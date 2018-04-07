Free Seminars Offered in April for Cancer Patients, Caregivers

by

The Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health has announced free informational and support programs scheduled this month to help patients and their families navigate cancer care and recovery. “Our goal is to help patients understand and manage their care for optimal recovery, and to assist them and their family members in meeting the medical, financial and lifestyle challenges that cancer can bring,” says Patty Plaskon, social work coordinator at the Cancer Center.

A new support group designed for caregivers, “Cancer Caregivers’ Coffee” will meet for the first time on Saturday, April 14, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Cancer Center and will include discussion of varied issues and challenges facing individuals and families assisting patients with cancer.

“Everything You Need to Know About Lymphedema” is the subject of a presentation by Jennifer Pierson, certified lymphedema therapist with UM Shore Regional Health’s Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services, set for Tuesday, April 17 at 4 p.m., at the Cancer Center.

On Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center will host a Prosthesis Clinic for Breast Cancer Patients. An advance appointment for this clinic is required; call 410-822-1000, ext. 7156 for details.

Dental hygienist Amanda Ward will provide an overview of “Oral Care During and After Cancer Treatment,” on Wednesday, April 25 at 3 p.m. at the Cancer Center.

According to Plaskon, additional programs will be offered in the coming months on a variety of topics related to cancer treatment and recovery. To RSVP for these events or receive information about upcoming programs on cancer topics and UM SRH cancer support groups, call 410-820-6800, ext. 5361.

