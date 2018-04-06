The 1st District: Introducing Candidate Steve Worton

by

It is almost too hard to believe that the 1st Congressional District of Maryland, which most political observers would say was specifically designed to be a safe and perhaps the only Republican district in the state, now has four very credible Democratic candidates eager to take on U.S. Representative Andy Harris this November.

Steve Worton is one of them. The last of the four candidates that the Spy has recently profiled, Steve comes to the race after working at the Department of Defense for 33 years. During that time, he managed over 3,000 people at 23 sites around the world maintaining operations and reducing personnel, as well as eliminated waste and improved business processes through sound management and electronic commerce.

With a degree in accounting from Temple and MBA from the University of Delaware, Steve wants to use these skills and experience in the next Congress.

The Spy met up with Steve at the Bullitt House a few weeks ago to talk about how his approach is different from his opponents in the Democratic primary in June as well as how he differentiates himself from Andy Harris in a possible Fall contest.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Steve Worton and his campaign please go here.