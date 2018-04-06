Famed Horse Whisperer to Conduct Special Three-Day Clinic

by

Horses don’t speak Human. They speak their own language. And when we learn their language, we learn something deeper about ourselves.

Airy Hill Stables of Chestertown, Maryland is proud to host internationally-renowned horse whisperer, Anna Twinney for a three-day workshop that will teach area horse lovers and owners to “speak horse.”

“Horses have so much to teach us about ourselves, relationships, connection and teamwork. When we can better understand what horses are communicating to us, and learn how to be more aware of what we are communicating to them, everything shifts,” says Christina Stinchcomb, owner of Airy Hill Stables.

Spectator spaces are available for the clinic that runs from April 20th-22nd

For more information, contact Christina@airyhillstables.com 410.778.2479