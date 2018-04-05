Kent County Public Library Book Sale April 19 to 22

by

Attention all book lovers and bargain hunters! The Friends of the Kent County Public Library hold their spring book sale April 19-22.

In addition to books, the sale offers DVDs, games, audiobooks, music, and puzzles. With low prices, it makes it easy to stock up on summer reads for you and the whole family, and don’t forget about moms, dads and grads!

You’ll find us at the Kent County Public Library on High Street:

• Thursday, April 19, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Members’ Night

Non-members may join the FOL at the door for $10 per person / $20 per family.

Light snacks and beverages will be served.

• Friday, April 20, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday, April 21, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Sunday, April 22, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Box Day!

Take home a box for $5! You bring box, and fill it up and we don’t have to send the books away!Special items are half price.

Cash and check only, no credit cards. Proceeds benefit the Kent County Public Library by subsidizing purchases of new materials, helping to make needed upgrades, and supporting community outreach programs.

If you’d like more information about the sale, visit www.friendsofthekcpl.org, e-mail saunderscynthia@gmail.com or find us on Facebook!If you’d like to volunteer with us for the book sale or on our board, we’d love to hear from you.