Spy House of the Week: Eagles Nest

Throughout my adult life, I have always lived in houses on small lots so properties with large lots where building setbacks or Critical Area restrictions are not issues for development catch my eye. This 20 acre property that contained a new custom built home designed in the farmhouse style, guest house, detached three-car garage and a spacious pergola for “al fresco” picnics had great appeal. The main house has three stories with the third floor tucked under a steeply pitched roof.

I liked the form of the house’s base rectangle with wings projecting out from the sides. The rooms under the projecting wings were one and a half stories high so transoms were added above the windows and doors to create high pitched ceilings inside. A wrap-around porch linked both wings at the front and side of the house.

The kitchen, breakfast nook and the family room were connected to create an open plan. I liked the compact “L” shaped kitchen with the cooktop on a large polygonal island with bar stools. Windows wrapped around the corner of the ”L” for views from the kitchen sink to the landscape beyond. Behind the island was additional storage and a work space. The spacious breakfast nook with built-in seating on three sides surrounded a large table that would also be a great place for board games, especially my favorites, Clue and Scrabble.

The master suite at the rear of the house was another projecting wing so the bedroom had plenty of light from the windows and transoms and French doors led to its own deck. Guest bedrooms were located on all three floors and the second floor also had a TV room with a deck for expansive views of the property. The third floor bedroom tucked under the roof had the “bird’s eye” view of the property. Another option for guests was the charming detached guest cottage with its own front porch-perfect for Miss Scarlet…

