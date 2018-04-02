The Therapy of Tapping on the Mid-Shore with Barbara Young

by

In this new era of modern psychotherapy, there are dozens of new approaches used to manipulate how one’s brain copes with the day-to-day stress of our 21st-century world. And most of these centers on a tiny part of our brain that control our thought process called the amygdala, which handles things like memories, decision making, and most emotional responses.

From acupuncture to cranial therapy, experts are discovering that even the most subtle disruption of blood flow or contact with our bodies can, by its very nature, relieve acute melancholy and emotional distress.

One of these techniques gaining a significant following over the last decade also appears to be one of the simplest to use which is called “tapping.”

And one of the great advocates locally for this common sense strategy is Barbara Young, a licensed clinical social worker affiliated with Chestertown’s High Street Psychotherapy and, in Easton, with Eastern Shore Psychological Services.

Over the past few years, Barbara has been using this method effectively with almost every client who struggles with depression or anxiety with significant success by allowing gentle taps to the body to cue the brain reprogram and redirect negative thought patterns.

The Spy was particularly interested in her observations and caught up with Barbara a few weeks ago to talk about this new tool to improve the mental health of people living on the Mid-Shore.

