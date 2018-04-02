ShoreRivers Seeks Volunteers for Project Clean Stream April 7

by

As spring rains fill roadside ditches and flow into streams, they wash trash and debris into our waterways.Project Clean Stream, commencing on Saturday, April 7, will once again address this problem by organizing thousands of volunteers throughout the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed. ShoreRivers, partnering with the program’s main sponsor, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, is matching volunteers with cleanup sites across the Eastern Shore, including locations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

ShoreRivers seeks additional volunteers to join the largest cleanup event in the Chesapeake Region, and thanks those teams that have already pledged their support: Bill Burton State Park, Busy Beaver’s 4H Club, Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods, Cambridge Multi-Sport, Cambridge Power and Sail Squadron, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Mr. Roache’s classes), Caroline County Bird Club, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Choptank Heritage, Corsica River Conservancy, The Country School, Dorchester Citizen’s for Planned Growth, Easton High School (Mrs. Rose’s classes), Friends of the Bohemia, Girl Scouts of Easton, Habitat for Humanity Choptank, Kent County Young Professionals, Quota International of Cambridge, Saint Michaels High School (Mrs. Greer’s classes), Saints Peter and Paul High School (Mr. Leve’s classes), Salt and Stream Shoreline Cleanups, ShoreRivers members, Tidy Up Tilghman Island, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton.

Individuals interested in joining a team should visit the Project Clean Stream website at pg-cloud.com/ACB/, or search “Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Project Clean Stream” and click “volunteer.” Businesses, clubs, groups, churches, and other organizations interested in creating their own teams may contact Suzanne Sullivan at ssulivan@shorerivers.org or 443-385-0511.