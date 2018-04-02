HomePorts Benefit Dinner

Luisa’s Cucina Italiana is the host of the annual fund-raising dinner to benefit HomePorts, Inc. The event is being held on Monday, April 16, with seatings at 5:00 and 7:30 pm. Luisa’s is located at 849 Washington Ave, Chestertown.
Proceeds benefit HomePorts, greater Kent County’s non-profit aging-in-place membership organization. HomePorts assists those over 55 in providing access to a wide range of services in order to remain content, safe, and confident living in their own homes. HomePorts resources include a cadre of vetted volunteers to help members and referrals to reliable service providers in the fields of transportation; interior and exterior home maintenance; grocery & household services; personal assistance & trouble shooting; and pet care. Additionally, HomePorts offers social and educational opportunities in cooperation with Shore Regional Health System. It also offers a subsidy for those with limited incomes.
A three-course meal will be offered with a choice of chicken, salmon, or eggplant parmagiana, coffee or tea. Tickets are $50. Call HomePorts, 443-380-0940 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.
