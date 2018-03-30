8th Annual Empty Bowls to Benefit Kent County Food Pantry

by

The RiverArts community invites the public to attend their 8th Annual Empty Bowls on Wednesday, April 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 105 North Mill Street in downtown Chestertown. This popular community event raises funds for the Kent County Food Pantry.

For the price of a $25 ticket, $10 for students with ID, guests will enjoy a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl. The RiverArts Clay Studio potters create the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. No one should go to bed hungry. The Chestertown Ukulele Club will provide entertainment.

Reservations are required, and the public is urged to purchase early, as seating is limited. There are two seatings, 5 pm and 6:30 pm. For tickets please go online at chestertownriverarts.org and click on events or call the RiverArts gallery at 410 778 6300.

This event is sponsored by RiverArts, the First United Methodist Church, Kent County Arts Council, Bookplate, MassoniArt, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprise, and Welcome Home.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.