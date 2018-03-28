Local Artwork Finds Home at Hospice Center

by

Artwork created by local artists found a home at the newly renovated Hospice Center, located on the third floor of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Compass Regional Hospice renovated the unit transforming it into a comfortable, home‐like environment that can accommodate four patients in private rooms. Currently on display are stunning oil paintings composed by well-known Kent County artists, Bonnie Howell and Marcy Dunn Ramsey.

“It was important for us to fill the Hospice Center with original art representative of the community we serve,” says Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services of Compass Regional Hospice. “These pieces reflect the beauty of life and the natural surrounds that our patients know as home. We hope that the art becomes synonymous with the experience here.”

Howell’s artwork captures her passion for people and the Creator of life; often conveying an image of love, beauty, and respect for life and the dignity of an individual. “I hope my paintings can add a bit of beauty and peace to visitors during this time in their life.”

Ramsey’s artwork explores the relationship between the natural world and the human psyche. “Inspiration for my artwork comes from a place of personal response — they are metaphors for a current state of mind,” she explains. “I hope these pieces help whoever views them to explore what their feeling in that moment.”

Ramsey experienced first-hand the blessing of hospice services, when her father-in-law passed away at home in 1985. “It’s a tremendous service, performed in the most dignifying way, at exactly the right time,” said Ramsey. “I am glad to be involved and that these pieces found a home here.”

Visitors may purchase the artwork displayed in the Hospice Center and are encouraged to visit their studios. Howell’s artwork can be found on display at The Artists’ Gallery and Ramsey’s at the Massoni Gallery, both located in Chestertown.

We extend our gratitude to the artists that either donated their work or offered to lend their pieces; these efforts have allowed us to establish the foundation for our collection. If you are interested in lending or donating artwork to be displayed at the Hospice Center in Chestertown, contact Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the State of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville, Chestertown and Denton. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one through The Hope & Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.