WC Seniors’ Directing Theses, With Performances From March 30 Through April

The Washington College Department of Theatre & Dance is pleased to present the Spring 2018 Senior Capstone Experience production schedule. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m., in Tawes Theatre of the Gibson Center for the Arts.

Reservations, while not required, are requested and can be made through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/washington-college-department-of-theatre-and-dance-8344600158

Admission is free, but a $1 donation to the Kent County Food Bank is requested.

Stop Kiss by Diana Son

A Senior Directing Thesis from Mark Christie

March 30-31

Honorary Producers: Kate Pynn Van Name ’91 and Joe Van Name ’90

Callie is a New York City traffic reporter who has spent her entire life avoiding confrontation and limiting change. Sara is a courageous teacher who chose to quit her job teaching at a Quaker school to take a more intense teaching job in a dangerous area in the Bronx. When these two women eventually meet, they share a kiss that changes their lives. Moving through time, Stop Kiss examines the growth and evolution of a relationship and how it impacts those around them.

Shakuntala by Kalidasa

A Senior Directing Thesis from Sofia Sidhu

April 6-7, Tawes Theatre

Honorary Producer: John Beck ’05 and Carol Landis ’06

Kalidasa’s Shakuntala is an ancient Indian myth about found, lost and found love. When two lovers, King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, are torn away from each other after a series of encounters with bad luck, they have no choice but to follow the separate paths fate has laid before them in hopes that they find each other again.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz.

A Senior Directing Thesis from Megan Iacona.

April 20-21, Tawes Theatre

Honorary Producers: Mike Golze ’09 and Molly O’Connell ’10

Mace is a professional wrestler. He’s a really good professional wrestler. He’s not the champion though – that’s the impossibly charismatic Chad Deity. When Mace discovers a young Indian-American Brooklyn kid whose charisma rivals that of the champ, Mace decides to get him a job in the company. Only problem is, the boss has a very specific plan for the duo: put them onscreen as terrorists. Kristoffer Diaz’s The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is a serious-minded comedy about wrestling, geopolitics, and raisin bread.

The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance

A Senior Performance Thesis from Nate Krimmel

Directed by Brian Klose ’17

April 27-28, Tawes Theatre

The Elephant Man is based on the life of John Merrick, who lived in London during the latter part of the 19th century. Merrick, young and horribly deformed, has earned a living as a freak attraction in traveling sideshows. After being abruptly abandoned in Belgium, Merrick finds his way to London where he is admitted for observation to Whitechapel, a prestigious London hospital. Dr. Frederick Treves, a young, brilliant doctor, attempts to educate and socialize Merrick into London society. However, as Merrick grows older, his condition worsens, forcing him and others to understand that our most deeply held dreams, abilities, and beliefs are found internally.

