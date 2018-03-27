The Artists’ Gallery Features Marc Rubin in “Vicissitudes” on First Friday

by

On First Friday, April 6th, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Vicissitudes” by Marc Rubin, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. In this series of work, Marc’s eye focuses on the world as it appears around us by “pulling things from the debris of the world.” In this series, Marc listens closely to the whispered stories that we sometimes tend to ignore, giving them voice through his paintings. He is able to capture the essence of beauty in the discarded or forgotten, and give it life and light, and in turn, create something even more beautiful than it’s original state.

Marc Rubin is a classical representational oil painter, whose work exudes a timeless quality. His rich use of color and finely developed eye for composition, set him apart from his contemporaries. Classically trained by his mentor, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, Rubin emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Based in Elmira, NY, Marc Rubin’s work has been featured in art galleries in Corning, NY, Lambertville, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA as well as The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday for snacks and libations, and to meet the artist. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please see their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters, or call 410-778-2425.