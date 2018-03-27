Kent School Students Celebrate Secondary School Acceptances

by

Members of Kent School’s Class of 2018 recently received news of their secondary school acceptances. The students were all able to share good news with family, friends and teachers. Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement said, “We are thrilled to share that every member of the Class of 2018 was accepted to their first choice of secondary schools.”

The secondary school process at Kent School is thorough and supportive. Students are introduced to a variety of secondary school or high school options including independent, boarding and day, religiously affiliated and non-denominational and public schools. The process kicks off in earnest when students are in the seventh grade. The School hosts a secondary school fair and invites several regional schools to meet with students and families from Kent School and throughout our community. While getting to know their school options, students are encouraged and supported to perform to the best of their abilities, academically, artistically, athletically and as stellar school citizens.

In the fall semester of their eighth grade year, students are encouraged to visit schools of interest. Following these school visits students begin their applications which include answers to essay questions, providing letters of recommendation and on-campus interviews. In March, the students are informed of the admission status. This year, Kent School students received acceptances to the following schools:

The Gunston School

Mercersburg Academy

Northfield Mount Hermon

Severn School

St. Andrew’s School

Westtown School

Cammerzell continued, “The secondary school process at Kent School shines a spotlight on the importance of our mission, how we live it and the effectiveness of our Preschool through Grade 8 program. It is especially gratifying when we hear admission officers’ remarks like these about our students: ‘excellent candidates’ ‘leader’ ‘one of the best interviews of my career.’ Our students are not only prepared for the rigors and challenges of their chosen secondary school, they are excited by the opportunities that await them as they envision themselves as the young adults they will become. We will stay in touch with these students and applaud their successes and support their new endeavours.”

