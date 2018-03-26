You are here: Home / Top Story / Mid-Shore Aviation: Rick Clarke and his 50 Years of Flying

Mid-Shore Aviation: Rick Clarke and his 50 Years of Flying

March 26, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

For Talbot County’s Rick Clarke, the acknowledgment that he had achieved 50 years of flying came somewhat as a surprise to him. One woman asked a simple question to him at Easton’s Airport Day not too long ago on how long he had been flying which made him actually do the math on that.

And since Rick had started in 1962, it was a simple calculation to solve. For fifty years, first as a teen, then with the armed services, and then finally with United Airlines, it turned out to be five decades in the sky. In due course, it was suggested he notify the FAA of this milestone and they awarded him the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award this year.

The Spy thought it was a valuable opportunity to talk to the extremely knowledgeable aviator, about this remarkable arc of time. For unlike the automobile, which has not fundamentally changed how it operates since it became available to American families in the early part of the 20th Century, the act of flying itself has been radically altered by the use of technology, advancement of safety, and the extraordinary commercial market it has become.

The Spy found Rick in the conference room at the Easton Airport terminal a few weeks ago to talk about his experiences but how these fundamental changes in aviation have changed along with him.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award please go here.

.

Filed Under: Top Story
About Dave Wheelan
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×
Share

Help The Spy Keep Spying in Chestertown
Please support the educational mission of the non-profit The Chestertown Spy with a modest contribution per month to help us continue our local coverage of Chestertown’s public affairs, arts and regional culture.

Click Here to Chip In

Maybe later