Letter to Editor: United Way Thanks Peoples Bank and The Kitchen

by

Last Tuesday evening, a Guest Chef Dinner benefitting United Way of Kent County was held at The Kitchen at the Imperial in Chestertown. The main course was paella, which is the specialty of Guest Chef Ralph Dowling, President of The Peoples Bank. The Bank donated all the food for this event, as well as Mr. Dowling’s time, and that of his “sous chef,’ David Bowman.

Steve Quigg, owner and Chef of the Kitchen, opened his restaurant for the evening for us and paid his staff for the evening. Over 100 people enjoyed their paella and several side dishes, which were prepared by Steve and his son Connor. Ticket sales were received as donations directly by United Way of Kent County, and this event raised over to $5,000 which will be used to support our 24 Member Agencies who work to improve the Health, Education and Financial Stability of individuals and Families in Kent County.

We would like to thank all the folks who came to share this special meal with us and all those at the Peoples Bank and the Kitchen who made it possible.

Sincerely,

Glenn Wilson

President of United Way of Kent County