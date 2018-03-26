KCPS Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Information

by

Kent County Public School System, has announced the dates for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for Kent County residents. Please contact your home school to schedule an appointment.

Spring Registration Dates:

Galena Elementary School April 16, 2018 410-810-2510

Rock Hall Elementary School April 17, 2018 410-810-2622

H. H. Garnett Elementary School April 19, 2018 410-778-6890

PRE-KINDERGARTEN

Kent County Public Schools is pleased to offer FREE full day Pre-Kindergarten (locally and state funded) to all children who reside in Kent County and will be four years of age on or before September 1, 2018. The overall goal of the program is to provide learning experiences to develop and maintain school readiness skills necessary for successful school performance. The program achieves this goal by providing developmentally appropriate experiences that address the cognitive, social, emotional and physical needs of young children.

Income eligibility information is collected from all families as part of the registration process. Children who are economically disadvantaged, homeless, enrolled in preschool special education, limited English proficient, or exhibit lack of readiness will receive immediate notice of Pre-Kindergarten school assignment. Those who are eligible under other criteria will receive confirmation of school assignment by July 30th. In some cases, the parent/guardian may be responsible for transporting their child to and from school. We look forward to serving your family in the Kent County Public School District!

KINDERGARTEN

The State of Maryland requires children to attend kindergarten before entering first grade. Children who are five years of age by September 1, 2018 must register and attend kindergarten before entering the first grade. There are some exceptions to the law.

Parents may:

– apply for a home school instruction program as an alternative to the school attendance requirement.

– request a one-year level of maturity waiver if they believe a delay in school attendance is in the best interest of their child.

Parents having questions about registration are invited to phone their area elementary school. County residents are also asked to contact the school’s principal if they know of a child who should be enrolled but whose family have not received registration information.

As a reminder, a regulation pertaining to lead poisoning went into effect in 2003 for students residing in areas designated as at risk for lead poisoning. Documentation from a physician will have to be provided that certifies that if the child resides in an at-risk area, or has ever resided in an at-risk area, has undergone blood testing for lead poisoning. Forms for this purpose will be available at the school.

Please contact your child’s home school to set up a registration day appointment.

On registration day, parents should bring the following documents:

• the child’s birth certificate

• the child’s completed Immunization and Health Inventory forms

• proof of residence (one of the following):

o electric, gas, or water bill

o property tax/real estate tax bill

o lease or rental agreement

o contract of sale (including settlement or mortgage statement)

o homeowner’s/renter’s insurance statement/policy

For Pre-K only:

• proof of income

If claiming income eligible, a form will be completed during the application process and verified through the Supervisor of Student Servicesat the Central Office

Health Form: Part 1 of the health form must be filled out by a parent or guardian. Part 2 of the health form must be completed by your family physician.

NOTE: IF THE CHILD HAS BEEN EXAMINED AFTER NOVEMBER 1, 2017 AND A COPY OF THE RESULTS IS PRESENTED AT REGISTRATION TIME, ANOTHER CHECKUP IS NOT REQUIRED.