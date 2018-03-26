Film will be screened on March 28, 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River

Come join UUCR for a viewing of the film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. This film reminds us what can happen when regular citizens come together to take a stand for our Earth. The film showcases the work of Climate Reality Leadership Corps and the individuals who join them to organize and take action to protect our planet from climate change.

March 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm at The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. If you are ready to learn about the challenges that climate change present our communities and ready to make a difference for our planet, join us for this interesting and enlightening film, followed by discussion. Questions, please call 410-778-3440