UU Church: Karen Lee Scrivo on “Called to Repair the World” March 25

On Sunday, March 25, at 10 a.m., Rev. Karen Lee Scrivo will give a sermon entitled “Called to Repair the World” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. There’s no shortage of justice work that needs doing in today’s world. How do we find the work that we are called to do and the faith and strength to sustain it, and ourselves, for the long haul?

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook. All are welcome!