Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Elder Law Project Starts April 12

March 23, 2018
Do you have an advance directive, power of attorney and a current will? Are you concerned about senior-specific homeowner and consumer related issues? Are you considering a reverse mortgage? Do you want to change a deed? Do you worry about elder abuse or neglect for yourself or someone else?

Join our guest speakers, Marla Owczarek, Esq. and volunteer attorney with Mid-Shore Pro Bono and Meg Rekstis Foreclosure, Housing and Consumer Protection Project Manager to learn about these issues and have questions answered that require legal assistance. Clinics are offered monthly in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties, but this will be a special program given for HomePorts.

