Jesse Colvin Endorsed by Cecil County Progressive Caucus

March 23, 2018 by 1 Comment
The Cecil County Progressive Caucus announced its endorsement of Jesse Colvin as the Democratic candidate for Congress in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District on Wednesday.

Formerly known as Cecil County for Bernie Sanders, this group got thousands registered to vote and out on Election Day in 2016. They are a major force in grassroots politics in Cecil County, and now they are committed to helping Jesse win the Democratic primary and ultimately to defeat Andy Harris.

“We don’t agree on every issue, and sometimes we take different approaches, but this remarkable group exemplifies the tent I am building to flip the 1st District,” Jesse said after receiving the group’s endorsement. “Several members of Cecil County Progressive Caucus protested at Standing Rock. Several have been in the trenches of our healthcare system for decades. Others are veterans. Still others are dedicated public school teachers.”

Here’s the text of the endorsement:

“The Cecil County Progressive Caucus is pleased to announce the group’s endorsement of Jesse Colvin, the Democratic candidate for Maryland’s First Congressional District. After meeting with three of the four Democratic Primary Congressional candidates for the First District, we found that Jesse’s platforms and attributes most closely aligned with our values and priorities. Jesse is authentic. He doesn’t act or talk like a politician — he listens and shows up. His energy and integrity are particularly compelling, and helped cement our decision. We will work tirelessly to help Jesse win the Primary and beat Andy Harris in November.”

Jesse is running for Congress because he wants to bring courage and civility back to Washington. He is focused on making the 1st District a place where his kids and grandkids want to stay. He wants to ensure folks have access to decent and affordable healthcare. He wants a comprehensive plan of attack for ending the opioid crisis, and a robust effort to generate jobs of the future across the district. He wants to be the Chesapeake Bay’s most ardent and committed champion in Congress.

Jesse served four tours as a U.S. Army Ranger in Afghanistan, and worked on investigating wrongdoing on Wall Street and as a management consultant before deciding to pursue public service. He holds a Masters from Columbia University.

  1. Gren Whitman says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:26 AM

    IMO, Democrat Jesse Colvin can be our Democrats’ strongest candidate to “retire” Doctor No this November. It’s gonna take a political pit bull to beat Harris, and Colvin seems to be able to bark AND bite!

    I urge my fellow Democrats to vote for Colvin in the June primary so we can vote for him again in the General Election.

