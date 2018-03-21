Gunston Students Debate World Issues in Washington D.C.

by

Gunston’s Model United Nations Club recently returned from the 20th annual Washington Area Model United Nations Conference (WAMUNC) in Washington D.C. Gunston students Neel Patel ’18, Susie Fordi ’18, Dolan Carella ’19, Nick Lee ’19, Sam Umidi ’19, Drew Seaman ’19, Nick Kellogg ’20, Areopl Bai ’20 and Andrew Amygdalos ’20 were lead by faculty advisors Michael McFarland and Woody Granger.

WAMUNC is an internationally-renowned Model United Nations conference sponsored by The George Washington University International Affairs Society. Over 1,300 high school students from across the country and around the world attended this four day exercise in diplomacy and international affairs held from March 1 through March 4.

At Model UN conferences, students participate in simulations of United Nations sessions, debating, negotiating, caucusing, drafting, and voting on resolutions that address world problems. Gunston students represented countries Brazil and Somalia in debates on major issues facing the world today, including international cybersecurity, terrorism, child soldiers, and the status of indigenous communities. In their committees, students worked to pass resolutions to address these issues in the same way the United Nations does today.