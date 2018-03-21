You are here: Home / Education / Gunston School / Gunston Students Debate World Issues in Washington D.C.

Gunston Students Debate World Issues in Washington D.C.

March 21, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

Gunston’s Model United Nations Club recently returned from the 20th annual Washington Area Model United Nations Conference (WAMUNC) in Washington D.C. Gunston students Neel Patel ’18, Susie Fordi ’18, Dolan Carella ’19, Nick Lee ’19, Sam Umidi ’19, Drew Seaman ’19, Nick Kellogg ’20, Areopl Bai ’20 and Andrew Amygdalos ’20 were lead by faculty advisors Michael McFarland and Woody Granger.

Neel Patel, Susie Fordi, Nick Kellogg, Dolan Carella, Nick Lee, Sam Umidi represented Brazil in various committees.​

WAMUNC is an internationally-renowned Model United Nations conference sponsored by The George Washington University International Affairs Society. Over 1,300 high school students from across the country and around the world attended this four day exercise in diplomacy and international affairs held from March 1 through March 4.

At Model UN conferences, students participate in simulations of United Nations sessions, debating, negotiating, caucusing, drafting, and voting on resolutions that address world problems. Gunston students represented countries Brazil and Somalia in debates on major issues facing the world today, including international cybersecurity, terrorism, child soldiers, and the status of indigenous communities. In their committees, students worked to pass resolutions to address these issues in the same way the United Nations does today.

Filed Under: Gunston School, Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×
Share

Help The Spy Keep Spying in Chestertown
Please support the educational mission of the non-profit The Chestertown Spy with a modest contribution per month to help us continue our local coverage of Chestertown’s public affairs, arts and regional culture.

Click Here to Chip In

Maybe later