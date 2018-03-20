Working Artists Forum Chesapeake College Memorial Exhibit

by

Members of the Working Artists Forum will honor the memory of late members of WAF with an exhibit entitled the “Chesapeake Memorial Exhibit”. The exhibit is held at the Todd Performing Arts Center building of Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, and will be open to the public during the college hours of operation, and during special events at the Arts center.

Working Artists Forum is a juried membership of 101 professional artists who meet monthly at the Academy Arts Museum in Easton to share in their experiences, critiques and demonstrations.In addition, they offer surrounding areas their talents and provide donations to local students and schools for expansion and experience of art in their communities.

The exhibit will run from April 3rd through the 30th,and will be judged by Kurt Plinke. Awards will be given: Best of Show, three Awards of Excellence and three Honorable Mentions. Judge Plinke is a well-known visual artist who works in water-based mediums and maintains a studio in Greensboro.

The Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College is located at 1000 College Circle, Wye Mills, MD 21679. Art work will be on sale and can be purchased through the artists. For more information on the exhibit and the Working Artists Forum, and to view art work by its members, visit www.workingartistforum.com.