Spy House of the Week: Victorian Vixen on Mill Street

This house intrigued me for its blend of Victorian and Queen Anne historic styles. Both styles have front gabled roofs but the cross-gabled roof and the front gable with its bow shaped fascia and decorative spindlework are hallmarks of the Queen Anne style. The 2/2 windows and the full front porch are Victorian so this house is a unique hybrid. This vixen has plenty of make-up with her yellow siding, dark shutters, red trim and light gray metal roof.

I loved the front façade’s symmetry with the alignment of the windows and doors below the distinctive front gable and the simple arched trim work between the porch supports without the fretwork found in both styles. The side elevation facing the fenced garden also had architectural interest with its bay window, another porch, a pair of double windows on both the main and second floors and another entry door.

The double front door with its arched glass tops and transoms opens onto an entrance hall with a stair balustrade on the hall side. I was relieved to see that the period fireplace surround was intact, the period globe pendant lights and the beautiful hardwood floors and stained trim remained. The kitchen has been updated including a skylight for daylight and moonlight. The third floor space with its front window reminded me of my Pittsburgh house since I used my third floor as a TV room and home office area.

