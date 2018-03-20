Gathered and Styled presented by Garden Club of the Eastern Shore

by

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore is thrilled to announce that well-known floral designer Holly Heider Chapple will give a lecture and demonstration on flower arranging on April 3rd at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford.

From China to Russia and Mexico to London, Holly has a worldwide following and is recognized by Martha Stewart as a top-rated floral designer. She has a successful floral design business and flower farm, Hope Farm, based in Waterford Virginia. Holly’s “gathered and styled” arranging is known for an abundance of flower material, mostly seasonal, put together in a very loose, organic style.

“We are so lucky to have Holly come speak to us,” said Samantha McCall, co-chair of the fundraising event and past president of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. “She rarely does engagements this size. Holly has hit the big time and we have an awesome opportunity to soak up her passion and creativity in such a small setting. I guarantee she will not disappoint and everyone will leave inspired.”

Most recently, Holly has made headline news in the flower industry with the introduction of game-changing mechanics that she has coined a “pillow” and an “egg.” Instead of using floral foam or chicken wire, these re-usable plastic products help hold long stems in place and offer the designer greater range of direction and size.

You can spend the day or just the afternoon with Holly.

A day with Holly begins at 10 AM with a hands-on workshop in making a signature “Hollyish” bouquet using her recently developed new mechanics. It includes all materials, a boxed lunch, lecture and demonstration followed by afternoon tea. This workshop is limited to 50 participants only. The price is $150.To attend the demonstration and afternoon tea only, the cost is $50 and begins at 1:00 PM. Seating is limited.

Proceeds from the silent auction and event will benefit the college scholarship program of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. Each year, the Talbot County-based club awards a college scholarship to a deserving high school senior whose scholastic accomplishments, community work and chosen field of study are consistent with the club’s objectives.

Founded in 1963, the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore is committed to stimulating knowledge of horticulture, aiding in the protection of trees, shrubs, wildflowers and birds and encouraging all conservations practices.

To make reservations, send your check with contact information payable to Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, PO Box 1924, Easton MD 21601. For more information: call 202-487-8599.