Chestertown Plans to Have its Own “March for Our Lives” Saturday

Chestertown will march in solidarity with communities throughout the country to support prevention of gun violence in schools. To date, this is the only March on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that is listed on the National Website, “March for Our Lives.”

Organizers will meet participants on March 24 at the Kent County Office Building, 400 High Street in Chestertown, at Noon and march to Wilmer Park for a rally which will feature guest speakers, music, food and other activities, including voter registration information.

Speakers will include students and representatives of Kent County Citizens to Prevent Gun Violence, as well as Dr. Kathryn Seifert, one of the country’s leading experts in the fields of multi-victim violence, bullying, trauma and mental health related violence. Counselors will also be on site to assist participants.

For more information please contact Lynn Dolinger, 410-778-0295 or lynn.thirdwish@gmail.com