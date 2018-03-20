A Talk about “Garden Smart, Garden Easy” on March 23

by

On Friday, March 23, Tracy Wootten will give a talk about “Garden Smart, Garden Easy – Making Gardening Accessible and Enjoyable for All.” During the many years that Tracy has been working with Master Gardeners, she has collected tips and tricks that can make gardening enjoyable for everyone – even those of us with time or physical limitations. Not only will Tracy share these fantastic ideas during her talk, she will also bring many tools for demonstration. Attendees will have a change to try out the tools after the talk.

Tracy is the Horticulture Agent for University of Delaware Cooperative Extension in the Sussex County. Tracy has been with the University of Delaware Extension for 28 years. She received her B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Delaware. Tracy is responsible for homeowner and commercial horticulture education and helps coordinate the Sussex County Master Gardener program. In addition, Tracy serves as an advisor for the Delaware Nursery and Landscape Association, and provides business risk management programming for Women in Agriculture.

The program is organized by the University of Maryland Extension and will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu. For more information about the “Garden Smart, Garden Easy” program, please visit http://extension.udel.edu/lawngarden/garden-smart/

