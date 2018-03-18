Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

The Academy Art Museum’s exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat.
Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition
March 10 – April 4
Openings:
March 12, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades K – 3
March 13, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades 4 – 8
March 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Grades 9 -12
The Museum is pleased to present its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition. This exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and is the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.
New Photography: National Juried Exhibition
April 14 – July 15, 2018
Photographic artists of all walks are invited to submit their latest works to a new national juried show at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD. The exhibition aims to highlight the current state of photography across a broad spectrum. Artists may submit all types of photographic works including digital, analog, alternative processes, etc.
Elizabeth Casqueiro: Entrances and Exits
April 14 –July 15, 2018
Elizabeth Casqueiro is a visual artist who was born in England and grew up in Portugal, studying art at St. Martin’s College of Art in London, the Corcoran School of Art, and the Washington Studio School. Her work is an exploration of masked identity and taps into the playful and entertaining origins of identity through a series of works involving the action hero, the stage actor, and what she calls “the cheesy plot.” Following her fall solo gallery show in Portugal (2017), the Academy Art Museum is offering her a first solo museum exhibition in the United States.
AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition
Part I April 21–July 8, 2018, Members’ Reception: Friday, April 20, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Part II July 28–October 14, 2018, Members’ Reception: Friday, July 27, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Docent tours: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk
In 1958, the Academy Art Museum opened its doors to the public as the Academy of the Arts. In 2018 the Museum invites all audiences to celebrate its 60th anniversary, honoring the past and celebrating the future. Program highlights include a special two-part Diamond Exhibition, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the seventeenth century to the present. The AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will showcase a representative range of treasures works including prints from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, from Rembrandt and Goya to Whistler and Picasso, and selections of its holdings in other media, including painting, photography and sculpture. AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will be accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue.
LECTURES
Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series
These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature.
Cost: $24 Members, Non-members $29. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.
American Fine Art Photographer Overview
Tina Barney, Highly-Acclaimed Fine Art Photographer
Friday, April 27, 2018, 6 p.m.
Tina Barney is an American photographer best known for her large-scale color portraits of her family and close friends. Her work is in the collections of the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film in Rochester, New York; the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.
CONCERT
The Verona Quartet featuring pianist Daria Rabotkina
Friday, April 6, 2018, Cocktails: 5:30 p.m. & Concert: 6 p.m.
Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members
The Verona Quartet is currently the quartet-in-residence at the New England Conservatory of Music’s Professional String Quartet Training Program. The group has garnered worldwide recognition by winning top prizes at international competitions across four continents, including the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Open MIC
April 9, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: When It Rains It Pours
The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. All ages and styles of performance are welcome! Contributors are invited to relate to a monthly topical theme which may be interpreted as directly or abstractly as desired! Visual artists are welcome to display 1 to 3 pieces of their work during the event. Beer and wine on sale to those 21 and over. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
ADULT CLASSES
Printmaking Exploration Evenings
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
Four evenings: April 3, 10, 17 and May 1
Tuesdays: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $88 Members, $105 Non-members, plus $30 materials fee for papers and inks
Birds, Boats and the Bay
Instructor: Matthew Hillier
6 weeks: April 7 – May 12
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $210 Members, $252 Non-members
Beautiful Blooms: Painting the Garden in Pastel and Oil
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
3 weeks, April 24, May 1, 8
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members
Cocktails and Canvas: Giorgio Morandi Still Life
Instructor: Constance Del Nero
April 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $45 Members, and $54 Non-members
Saturdays en Plein Air!
Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
Monthly: the last Saturday of each month, April – October, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
FREE to Members of the Academy
Photographing Art
Instructor: Sean McCormick
Saturday: April 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: $115 Members, $138 Non-members
The Importance of Being Framed (Properly)
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
One Day Workshop, April 24, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $35 Members, $42 Non-members
Movies, Music and Smart TV: Entertainment for the Whole Family
Instructor: Scott Kane
2 Days, Wednesdays, April 4 and April 11
Wednesdays, 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members
iPhone Class
Instructor: Scott Kane
2 Days, Wednesdays April 18 and 25
Wednesdays: 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost per class: $50 Members, $80 Non-Members
Fine Art Inkjet Printing
Instructor: Todd Forsgren
Saturday: April 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members (plus $25 materials fee)
Intermediate/Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Paul Aspell
One 6-week session: April 30 – June 4
Mondays, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $246 Non-members
Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
One 6-week session: April 30 – June 4
Mondays, 1 – 3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $246 Non-members
Family Programs
Earth Day Arts Extravaganza
April 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
FREE
Save the planet and get creative! Before you throw out that old can, bottle cap, magazine etc… think about what you might do with it to keep it in use. Better yet, come to the Academy Art Museum’s eARTh Arts Day Extravaganza and make some great projects to take back home.
Performing Arts Classes
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments people can make for themselves or their child.
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.