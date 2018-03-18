Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

by

The Academy Art Museum’s exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat.

Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition

March 10 – April 4

Openings:

March 12, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades K – 3

March 13, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades 4 – 8

March 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Grades 9 -12

The Museum is pleased to present its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition. This exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and is the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.

New Photography: National Juried Exhibition

April 14 – July 15, 2018

Photographic artists of all walks are invited to submit their latest works to a new national juried show at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD. The exhibition aims to highlight the current state of photography across a broad spectrum. Artists may submit all types of photographic works including digital, analog, alternative processes, etc.

Elizabeth Casqueiro: Entrances and Exits

April 14 –July 15, 2018

Elizabeth Casqueiro is a visual artist who was born in England and grew up in Portugal, studying art at St. Martin’s College of Art in London, the Corcoran School of Art, and the Washington Studio School. Her work is an exploration of masked identity and taps into the playful and entertaining origins of identity through a series of works involving the action hero, the stage actor, and what she calls “the cheesy plot.” Following her fall solo gallery show in Portugal (2017), the Academy Art Museum is offering her a first solo museum exhibition in the United States.

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition

Part I April 21–July 8, 2018, Members’ Reception: Friday, April 20, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Part II July 28–October 14, 2018, Members’ Reception: Friday, July 27, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Docent tours: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk

In 1958, the Academy Art Museum opened its doors to the public as the Academy of the Arts. In 2018 the Museum invites all audiences to celebrate its 60th anniversary, honoring the past and celebrating the future. Program highlights include a special two-part Diamond Exhibition, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the seventeenth century to the present. The AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will showcase a representative range of treasures works including prints from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, from Rembrandt and Goya to Whistler and Picasso, and selections of its holdings in other media, including painting, photography and sculpture. AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will be accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature.

Cost: $24 Members, Non-members $29. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.

American Fine Art Photographer Overview

Tina Barney, Highly-Acclaimed Fine Art Photographer

Friday, April 27, 2018, 6 p.m.

Tina Barney is an American photographer best known for her large-scale color portraits of her family and close friends. Her work is in the collections of the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film in Rochester, New York; the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

CONCERT

The Verona Quartet featuring pianist Daria Rabotkina

Friday, April 6, 2018, Cocktails: 5:30 p.m. & Concert: 6 p.m.

Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members

The Verona Quartet is currently the quartet-in-residence at the New England Conservatory of Music’s Professional String Quartet Training Program. The group has garnered worldwide recognition by winning top prizes at international competitions across four continents, including the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

April 9, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: When It Rains It Pours

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. All ages and styles of performance are welcome! Contributors are invited to relate to a monthly topical theme which may be interpreted as directly or abstractly as desired! Visual artists are welcome to display 1 to 3 pieces of their work during the event. Beer and wine on sale to those 21 and over. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Printmaking Exploration Evenings

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

Four evenings: April 3, 10, 17 and May 1

Tuesdays: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $88 Members, $105 Non-members, plus $30 materials fee for papers and inks

Birds, Boats and the Bay

Instructor: Matthew Hillier

6 weeks: April 7 – May 12

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $210 Members, $252 Non-members

Beautiful Blooms: Painting the Garden in Pastel and Oil

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

3 weeks, April 24, May 1, 8

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Cocktails and Canvas: Giorgio Morandi Still Life

Instructor: Constance Del Nero

April 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 Members, and $54 Non-members

Saturdays en Plein Air!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Monthly: the last Saturday of each month, April – October, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FREE to Members of the Academy

Photographing Art

Instructor: Sean McCormick

Saturday: April 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members, $138 Non-members

The Importance of Being Framed (Properly)

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One Day Workshop, April 24, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 Members, $42 Non-members

Movies, Music and Smart TV: Entertainment for the Whole Family

Instructor: Scott Kane

2 Days, Wednesdays, April 4 and April 11

Wednesdays, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members

iPhone Class

Instructor: Scott Kane

2 Days, Wednesdays April 18 and 25

Wednesdays: 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $80 Non-Members

Fine Art Inkjet Printing

Instructor: Todd Forsgren

Saturday: April 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members (plus $25 materials fee)

Intermediate/Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Paul Aspell

One 6-week session: April 30 – June 4

Mondays, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

One 6-week session: April 30 – June 4

Mondays, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Family Programs

Earth Day Arts Extravaganza

April 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE

Save the planet and get creative! Before you throw out that old can, bottle cap, magazine etc… think about what you might do with it to keep it in use. Better yet, come to the Academy Art Museum’s eARTh Arts Day Extravaganza and make some great projects to take back home.

Performing Arts Classes

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments people can make for themselves or their child.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.