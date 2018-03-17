Letter to the Editor: Taking Part on March 24 in Chestertown for Gun Safety

by

I have never marched or demonstrated for anything since moving to the placid and peaceful Eastern Shore seven years ago. But on Saturday, March 24, noon to 3 p.m., I plan to take part in the Chestertown march for greater gun safety. It will conclude in Wilmer Park.

The group Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence gave a convincing program in town Sunday morning. In comparison to people in other states, our citizens enjoy good security from gun violence. But it could be better.

For one thing, Governor Hogan has seriously undermined the independence of the State Police, who now can and do deny risky individuals their requests for concealed-carry permits. Since Hogan’s stacking a review board with unqualified members, that board has more than doubled the reversals of denials by the State Police.

There is no need for this amateur board when the Office of Administrative Hearings exists just to handle such appeals. Bills have been introduced in the General Assembly to eliminate the problem, and I hope our Delegates Ghrist, Jacobs and Arentz and State Senator Hershey support Senate Bill 741.

A second legislative measure (House Bill 1302) would allow household members to have guns removed from a person they feel has become threatening to himself or others. The concerned relative would seek a civil court order that would prohibit the possession and purchase of firearms by the designee, on a temporary basis.

With Congress deadlocked on meaningful change on this issue, I hope the legislators of Maryland can take the lead with these common-sense steps.

Linda Weimer