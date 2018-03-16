St. Anne’s Episcopal School Faculty Offer Camp for Children

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is pleased to announce a summer camp program for children ages 3 to 13 led by St. Anne’s faculty in 2018. Four themed weeks of day camp including Nature, Sea & Sky, Risky Business, and Anything Goes, will operate from 8:30am to 3:30pm for the weeks of June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, and July 16-20 at a rate of $275 per week, with a $25 discount for complete registrations received before March 29. Interested families may visit www.StAnnesDE.org/summer to learn more.

“We are thrilled to offer enriching summer opportunities that include outdoor exploration on St. Anne’s 125-acre campus, tinkering, crafts, cooking and even NASA-sponsored STEM sessions to the greater community for children as young as three years old,” said Summer Camp Co-Director Meghan Ferster, “Morning and afternoon sessions are led by our wonderful St. Anne’s faculty. Missy Derabertis, Allison DeFino, Stacie Emerson, Kathy Hanna, Bethany Otwell, April Smallwood, and Kirsten Swift are leading multiple camp sessions.”

“I am excited to lead children in fun projects like STEM structures that can withstand earthquake forces, a “Viking vs. Pirate” boat building contest, designing the ultimate treasure map, and constructing a catapult,” added Bethany Otwell, St. Anne’s Middle School STEM teacher and Camp Co-Director. “Every week offers new adventures and opportunities for learning.”

