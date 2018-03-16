How Do You Serve at the Pleasure of the President When the President takes Little Pleasure about Those Who Serve? By Craig Fuller

by

We seem to be witnessing further upheaval in President Trump’s Administration. While all appointed to over two thousand positions by a sitting President serve at the pleasure of the President, our current President’s criteria of “pleasing” differs substantially from prior administrations. The path to pleasing is firmly fixed in delivering strong and effective statements of public support of the President.

Larry Kudlow’s recruitment into the White House staff brings a seasoned and experienced economic policy professional to the table. I know because I served with him. He holds well considered and carefully developed views, some at odds with where the President stands, at least today, on trade. But, I suspect the strongest of the Kudlow credentials is his television persona. He can be counted upon to energetically deliver the Trump message. Time will tell just how well Larry Kudlow can differ in private with someone whose threshold for contrarian thought seems historically low.

Others on the cabinet now being identified at risk all have in common a poor performance on television or negative news stories about their practices in office. One has the feeling that the President and a small focus group of White House aides is grading the public performance of the Cabinet and seeking new cast members when ratings fall.

Compelling communications skills are, to be sure, important to successful service at the highest levels of government. But, there are other important factors. Experience, judgement and discipline to name three. People in trouble seem to be those who have a worldview shaped by experience quite different than the President’s. Or, they are trying to bring discipline to the White House staff…or both.

Those not listed as “at risk,” could be described as doing their jobs while keeping their heads down. Time will tell whether anything short of cheerleading will suffice.

What the President seems not to understand is that those he appoints to the highest most complex jobs in the land, are there to serve him; however, they have a higher calling captured in the oath they take when they assume the office when they state: I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter.

If we have entered an era where strong television appearances become the coin of the realm for high appointed office, we have put ourselves on a slippery slope where a sound bite can make or break a public career. The price we pay is that good people won’t survive and stronger people will decline to serve.

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore with his wife Karen.