Church Hill Theater Announces Cast of “On Golden Pond”

On Golden Pond is as simple—and complex—as life itself. Norman and Ethel Thayer, an almost elderly couple, return to their summerhouse on the lake, where their daughter, her boyfriend, and his son join them. As Norman’s memory loss becomes more obvious, the family and a local friend deal with the current situation as well as unresolved issues from the past.
In the Church Hill Theatre production, Brian McGunigle, an experienced actor with TAP and Shore Shakespeare credits making his CHT debut, plays Norman Thayer. Nita Wieczoreck, an actor with extensive CHT credits in both musicals and dramas, portrays Ethel Thayer. Their daughter Chelsea is played by Heather Oland and her boyfriend Bill Ray is played Jeff Daly. Both Oland and Daly have appeared often in CHT productions. John Crook, a young actor who has participated in multiple years of CHT’s Greenroom Gang summer camp, takes on the role of Billy Ray, Jr. Charlie, the local postman and a family friend, is played by the well-known area actor Paul Briggs. Kathy Jones is heard in the cameo role of a telephone operator.
Hill’s production team includes Liz Clarke, Kathy Jones, Steve Atkinson, Earl Lewin, Carmen Grasso, Doug Kaufmann, Brian Draper, Patrick Fee, Nita Wieczoreck, Meg Lenher, Cynthia Fields, and Michael Whitehill.
On Golden Pond opens at Church Hill Theatre on April 6 and runs through April 22, with weekend performances at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for members, and $10 for students. Special pricing is available for groups of ten or more. CHT offers 2 for the price of 1 tickets on opening night, Friday, April 6, to those who reserve by phone. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org
