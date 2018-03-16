A Talk on James Joyce by Dr. Philip Sicker on March 21

by

Philip Sicker, professor of English and author of literature on the work of Henry James, James Joyce, T. S. Eliot, and others, will speak at the Rose O’Neill Literary House on Wednesday, March 21. The event, which is part of the annual Sophie Kerr Lecture Series, is entitled “In the Eyes of God: Surveillance and Being in Joyce’s Portrait of the Artist and Ulysses.” The talk will start at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Philip Sicker is a professor of English at Fordham University in Bronx, NY. He has a BA from the University of Cincinnati, and an MA and PhD from the University of Virginia. Interested in modern British and continental fiction, he is the author of Love and the Quest for Identity in the Fiction of Henry James (Princeton, 1980), and numerous articles on Joyce, Mann, Eliot, Lawrence, Nabokov, novel theory, and film. He is the co-editor of Joyce Studies Annual. His newest book, Ulysses, Visual Technologies, and Culture, is forthcoming this year by Cambridge University Press.

For more information on this and other English Department and Sophie Kerr events, visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/departments/english/events.php, or view our annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/7406-2017-2018.