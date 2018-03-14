Kohl Gallery Features Student Work in New Exhibit March 23

by

Washington College’s talent and creativity will be on display in the Kohl Gallery’s annual student exhibition “100 Proof,” which runs March 23 through April 9 with this year’s theme of “Expand Space/Share Place.” Students will welcome guests at a free, public opening reception on March 23, from 5-7 p.m., and will talk about their work in the gallery from 5:30-6p.m.

The students’ submissions have been selected by guest juror Allison Nance, director of the Hillyer Art Space, and Renee van der Stelt, interim director of the Kohl Gallery, with an eye toward relationships to the theme“Expand Space/Share Place.”A wide range of materials and emerging art forms are represented in this group exhibition.

Students included are: Tatiana Baughman, Morgan Bench, Jess Burns, Picabo French, Rachel Frebert, Dylan Grimes, Annie Grosscup, Cameron Gilson, Drake Harrison, Tia Johnston, Rachel Kanaskie, Alaina McCleary, Andrew Poe, Alex Riedel, Kyle Rugletic, MadiShenk, Aaron Wallace Holland, Chenlin Wang, Anna Watts, Casey Wohlar, Xidan Zhange.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday, 1-6p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11-4p.m. For more information see www.washcoll.edu/kohlgallery.

