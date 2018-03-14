Integrace Bayleigh Chase Presents Dementia Caregiver Educational Series

by

Integrace Bayleigh Chase and the Integrace Institute are partnering to present a free, three-part educational series for family caregivers living with or supporting loved ones with dementia. Each interactive discussion will present evidence-based, practical information to help family caregivers understand the latest findings in dementia research, and the newest advancements in care to better navigate their loved one’s journey.

Each session will be held at Integrace Bayleigh Chase at 501 Dutchman’s Lane in Easton. The March and April discussions will be led by Tabassum Majid, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Integrace Institute. The May discussion will be led by Terry Detrich, M.D., neurologist with the Bratton Neurocognitive Clinic at Integrace Bayleigh Chase.

All sessions begin at 9:00 a.m. and include continental breakfast. The dates and topics to be covered are:

– Wednesday, March 28: Caregiver Decision Making, presented by Tabassum Majid, Ph.D.

– Wednesday, April 25: Mild Cognitive Impairment: A Panel Discussion, presented by Tabassum Majid, Ph.D.

– Wednesday, May 23: New Thinking Around Neurocognitive Disorders, presented by Terry Detrich, M.D.

“Caring for a loved one with dementia can be a challenging and overwhelming experience, but with the proper support and education, it can also be a loving and positive one,” said Dr. Majid. “Our mission in bringing this educational series to Easton is to offer local families the practical information they need to better understand their loved one’s journey with dementia and the important role they play in it as caregiver.”

Guests may register for any or all these free sessions by calling 410-819-3777. Space is limited.

About Integrace Bayleigh Chase

Located on a 35-acre campus in historic Easton, Bayleigh Chase is a not-for-profit life plan community that affords residents a lifestyle of flexibility and choice to live life on their own terms. Bayleigh Chase offers independent living options in its villas, cottages and apartment homes, as well as a continuum of supportive living services, including assisted living, neurocognitive support, outpatient and short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and diagnostic and treatment support through the Samuel and Alexia Bratton Neurocognitive Clinic. For more information, please call 410-763-7167 or visit www.bayleighchase.org.

About Integrace



Integrace is a forward-thinking non-profit organization that strives to ignite in all people the passion for meaningful living. Integrace oversees a family of vibrant senior living communities in Maryland, including Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, and Fairhaven in Sykesville. Integrace is also a nationally-recognized leader in the art of neurocognitive support, with the Sykesville-based Copper Ridge community and Integrace Institute, as well as two neurocognitive clinics in Easton and Sykesville, serving as catalysts to a profound shift in how we perceive, and relate to, those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and many other forms of cognitive change. Integrace communities provide a continuum of services to support both residents and the greater community, including assisted living, skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation and more. Each of these innovative programs focuses on person-centered living, honoring the abilities, possibilities and authenticity of each individual. For more information, please visit Integrace.org.