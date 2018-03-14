Fiber Installation Underway in Chestertown

Kent FIBER Optic Systems (KentFOS) has begun construction of the Fiber Infrastructure in Chestertown as part of Kent County’s Dark Fiber network project.

The construction in Chestertown started February 21 along sections of College Avenue, Calvert Street, Kent Street, High Street, and Mill Street (Green line on the map below). For the next two to three weeks, teams will be constructing on sections of Brown Street, E. Campus Avenue and Philosophers Terrace (outlined in orange on the map).

In the coming months, KentFOS intends to install along the Maple Avenue section of Route 213, and parts of Queen Street, Cross Street and Cannon Street as indicated by the map’s red line. (An updated map will be coming soon.)

In addition to burying conduit to hold the fiber-optic strands, the network requires the installation of “Hand Holes,” which are boxes strategically placed to maximize the efficiencies of splicing the fiber. The style of Hand Hole boxes being deployed in Chestertown was specifically requested and approved by the Town in an effort to minimize the aesthetic impact of the installation.

The infrastructure, including the Hand Hole boxes, is being constructed within the public right of way, a distance which extends approximately 7 feet from the curb or street edge. If you have questions about work being done in your neighborhood, KentFOS asks that you please call 443-215-0330 or email Sales@KentFOS.com.