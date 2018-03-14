Fashion Event of the Season – the RiverArts Reclaimed Runway

by

Designers are at work creating beautiful and/or outrageous fashions to strut down the runway for the fashion event of the season, RiverArts’ Reclaimed Runway at the Chesapeake Room of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department on March 24. In addition, RiverArts members have donated some extraordinary items for the silent auction. Among the exciting options are a three-bedroom condo in Telluride, a Paul Reed Smith guitar, a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, gourmet dinners, and a sunset margarita boat cruise.

The luxury Telluride apartment sleeps up to eight people and has three bedrooms, three baths and a fully equipped kitchen sleeping up to 8 people. Donated by Leslie and Andy Price, the apartment is available July 15 – 22 and is valued at $4995. The resort is high in the San Juan mountain range in SW Colorado, and is a very short walk to two Gondolas, one which goes to downtown Telluride and the other to the food market in Mountain Village. The Lodge will provide complimentary transportation between the Lodge and either the Telluride Airport or the Montrose Airport.

Is there a musician in your family? They will covet the Paul Reed Smith (PRS) SE Custom 24 guitar. Played by internationally touring artists, gigging musicians, and aspiring players alike, this amethyst model features a maple top, mahogany back, wide thin maple neck, rosewood fretboard with bird inlays, and the PRS patented molded tremolo bridge.

Priceless! A behind-the-scenes private tour for two of the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York. Options include meeting curatorial and conservation staff.

Among the gourmet dinners are a fabulous September crab feast and garden party for six with Vida Morley and Bob Fox, a 4 course Asian fusion dinner for six with Ronnie Edelman, and a scrumptious paella dinner with a whole lobster for each of six guests with MaryJo and Champe McCulloch and Mary and Charlie Sjoquist.

A popular return auction item is a Margarita Cruise for 6 people down Still Pond Creek and along the Chesapeake Bay for a stunning sunset over the Western Shore with Nancy and Zane Carter.

Sandra and Neal Jackson have donated a two-night stay in their beautiful Washington, D.C., apartment with parking near the Washington Cathedral, Georgetown, and excellent restaurants.

Also on the auction table is a Tim Field’s framed photograph of Turner’s Creek, art classes at Hollycroft Studio with Cindy Fulton, knitting classes with Sue Wright, a Margaritaville blender and dozens of other unique, affordable items.

You can buy tickets, check out the full list of auction items, and vote for your favorite designer(s), online at chestertownriverarts.org, click on events. For more info call the gallery at 410 778 6300.

RiverArts Reclaimed Runway benefits RiverArts educational programming for children and adults. RiverArts currently provides programs at four locations: children’s programs at KidSPOT and adult programs at the Education Center, the Clay Studio, and the Gallery.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.