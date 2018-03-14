Continuum Dance Presents Spring Concert, All Connected

by

Continuum Dance will perform its spring concert All Connected at several Eastern Shore venues this March and April. All Connected will take the stage of the Garfield Center for the Arts at Prince Theatre in Chestertown on Saturday, March 24 at 3pm, and at the Oxford Community Center on Saturday, April 7 at 7pm and Sunday, April 8 at 3pm. The performance will feature original choreography performed by Continuum’s adult company and student apprentice dancers. The concert features live musical accompaniment by the Front Porch Orchestra, presenting Camille Saint-Saëns’ 1886 suite Carnival of the Animals, as well as excerpts from the soundtrack, Minecraft.

In a region where live artistic dance performances seldom occur, this show continues Continuum Dance’s core mission of providing residents of Delmarva the opportunity to experience professional-quality, artistic dance. Each performance is an invitation to audience members to open their hearts and minds to dance and to inspire self-expression through the arts.

Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or check for $20 adults or $15 students and seniors. A reception will follow each performance, providing an opportunity to meet with Continuum dancers and board members.

All Connected has been made possible by the generous support of the Talbot County Arts Council and Alan Brock with the South Street Art Gallery.

Continuum Dance is committed to providing greater accessibility and knowledge of artistic dance in the Delmarva community. As an emerging professional performance company, Continuum Dance showcases accomplished professional artists of the region, provides training and experience to young dancers through an apprenticeship program,and celebrates the art of dance through master classes, open houses, and other public events. For more information or to get involved, visit www.continuumdancecompany.org or email continuumdanceinfo@gmail.com.