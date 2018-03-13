Women’s League Announces Fine Dining in Kent County Raffle

by

The Women’s League of Washington College is selling raffle tickets at Saturday’s Chestertown Farmers Market . The winner will receive for a a bundle of three $100 gift certificates, one of each to Osprey Point Inn, Chester River Yacht & Country Club, and Luisa’s Cucina. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. The drawing will be held at the Women’s League Spring Scholarship Luncheon on March 20.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $370,000 to the College. Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.” The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.