I Wish I Could Believe in a Third Bridge by Judy Gifford

I wish I could believe the rosy scenario put forth by proponents of a third Bay Bridge terminating in Kent County.

I wish they had convinced me with their statistics and growth trends that once the four or six-lane highway connecting the bridge to wherever it is built, Kent County would not become another Middletown, Delaware where big box stores and chain restaurants are popping up faster than you can count.

I wish I could believe that it will not bother me to see the homes and farms of family, friends, and neighbors taken by the state through the use of eminent domain and destroyed in order for supporters to get to Baltimore 45 minutes faster.

I wish I could believe that watching beautiful farmland ripped up, topsoil carted away and carbon released into the atmosphere was a fair price to pay for what they call progress or growth.

I wish I could believe that good jobs for all would magically appear and that the county could control the pressure from developers and land speculators once our land use ordinances have been overridden by the state.

I wish I could believe that the hundreds of millions of dollars allocated for this project could not be better spent on schools and teachers, rural health care, improving existing infrastructure and efforts to clean up the Bay.

But I can’t. I do, however, believe that Kent County is not sentenced to doom and gloom if we prevail and prevent a bridge terminus at Kent County’s shoreline and a massive approach road to Route 301.

In fact, I believe the conversation between supporters and opponents provides an opportunity to focus on what we can do now to improve the circumstances of all of us who live in Kent County without sacrificing our unique characteristics and qualities of life. Without waiting 10 to 15 years for the promises of the yellow brick road.

The way to address our core challenges and opportunities is through the hard work of community development. More encompassing than economic development, community development is not as alluring as a new road but is more effective in making decisions that our grandchildren will be proud of.

In community development, where people are the most important resource, strategies for success are driven by local vision (our county comprehensive plan), are proactive and future-oriented, embrace change, and assume risk, rather than wait for trolling developers.

Rather than bank on the unlikely reality that the proponents’ assumptions are correct, we should look at our assets and capitalize on our competitive advantage.

Kent County is home to a respected college campus, beautiful waterfront, an abundance of natural resources, a historic downtown, prominent cultural and heritage sites, a multitude of recreational activities, hubs of small business activity, high speed internet access, the most progressive farmers in the country and a trove of talented and dedicated citizens who want to make Kent County even better.

It is clear that Kent County is well suited to be a model for rural development. A rapid influx of people and unconstrained development from a third span of the Bay Bridge would thwart these efforts and overwhelm our community. Let the Eastern Shore be. That is what I believe.



Judy Gifford lives in Kennedyville and is co-owner of St. Brigid’s Farm.