Hospice Center for Chestertown Now Open

Compass Regional Hospice’s residential Hospice Center located at 100 Brown Street in Chestertown is now open for patient care. Compass Regional Hospice leases a unit on the third floor of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown from University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Patient care is provided by the staff of Compass Regional Hospice, the sole provider of hospice care in Kent County, and also in Queen Anne’s and Caroline Counties.

“We are grateful for the amount of support we have received already from our community and are excited to bring a new, and much needed level of ‘Care on your terms’ to the residents of Kent County,” says Heather Guerieri, executive director, Compass Regional Hospice. “Opening the Hospice Center allows us to expand the services we have been providing since becoming the sole provider of hospice services in 2014.”

Guerieri adds, “We are grateful to UM Shore Regional Health for helping us to respond to the end-of-life needs of Kent County patients and their loved ones through facilitating the lease with Compass. We also want to thank the many people of our community who have donated their time, materials and expertise to make it possible for us to transform the unit into the Hospice Center.”

Compass Regional Hospice renovated the unit transforming it into a comfortable, home-like Hospice Center that can accommodate four patients in private rooms. All patient rooms are equipped with flat screen TVs and comfortable seating for visitors. The kitchenette and living room are spaces that offer privacy for visitors to gather and enjoy meals, puzzles or other activities.

The Hospice Center is staffed around-the-clock, with two hospice aides always on duty. Other staff available as needed include physicians, a nurse practitioner, hospice nurses, social workers and grief counselors. A chaplain from Compass Regional Hospice will be onsite regularly and personal ministers and other clergy are welcome to visit.

The facility is equipped with technology that connects staff to the Compass Regional Hospice electronic medical record system and allows for constant communication with Compass’ team members at our other three locations.

The Hospice Center is reserved for patients who need a more intensive level of care. Admission will be based on greatest need. Hospital patients who are deemed suitable for admission to residential hospice care must first be discharged from the hospital according to hospital discharge procedures, then admitted to Compass Regional Hospice for hospice care according to normal hospice admission procedures. No one is ever turned away if they are unable to pay.

For more information about Compass Regional Hospice or if you think we can help you or a loved one, call 443-262-4100 or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org. To become a hospice supporter in Kent County, contact Kenda Leager, development officer, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.