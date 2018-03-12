You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / Which Way to Publication? Finding the Right Path for Your Manuscript

Which Way to Publication? Finding the Right Path for Your Manuscript

March 12, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Writing is just one step on the path to becoming a published author.  Join us for “Which Way to Publication? Finding the Right Path for Your Manuscript,” the second in a three-part series for authors.

Stephanie Fowler, co-owner of indie publishing company Salt Water Media, shares her unique publishing journey and offers advice on the process of choosing a path to publication, including discussion of self-publishing, small and indie presses, and traditional publishers.

Saturday, March 17
11am
Chestertown Branch – Kent County Public Library

For more information about this series of programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

