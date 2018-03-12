From Above: Hunter Harris Brings Home Five Ribbons for Aerial Photography

by

There is no secret that the Spy loves the world of Eastern Shore aviation. And this is particularly true of the adventures of one of the Mid-Shore’s most well-known pilots and aerial photographers, Hunter Harris. Whether it’s flying Fuji blimps, helping create safety regulation for drones, or his endless documentation of the Chesapeake region from above, the Kent County native, and now Talbot County resident, has had a remarkably diverse career in the exclusive world of flying.

This time around, we caught word that Hunter has just returned from the annual Professional Aerial Photographers’ Association conference in Charleston, and had been rewarded with not one, not two, but five award ribbons for his work in aerial photography.

The Spy chased down Harris in his downtown Easton office to talk about the three photographs that so vividly capture this remarkable region and his extraordinary gift of photography in the skies over the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Hunter and aria photography please go here.