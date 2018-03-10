Letter to Editor: Galena Thanks Kent County Tourism Office

by

If you have passed through the North County in recent weeks you will notice a new addition on state highway signs pointing to the antique stores in Galena.

Bernadette Bowman, Director of Kent’s Tourism Development Office, had petitioned the State Highway Administration to mount signs directing travelers to Galena’s Antique Center. After some years and continued prodding, the money to fund the project was provided, and signs were placed on US 301 and other approaches to Galena. Tourists, who would otherwise miss the antique market in the center of our village, now are alerted to these important commercial businesses. We await spring with heightened anticipation of increased visitors to our town.

Thanks, Bernadette!

William Graham

Main Street, Galena