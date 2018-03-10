Board Game Night at Kent County Public Library

by

Kent County Public Library and the Chestertown Recreation Commission are joining forces to present another Board Game Night!

How does Board Game Night work?

It’s pretty simple – you choose a game, find some players, and play! KCPL’s modern board game collection and the Recreation Commission’s selection of games will be available to play. You’re also welcome to bring a favorite game you’d like to introduce to other players.

In addition to playing board games, we’d love to talk about gaming, too! If you’re curious about role playing games or interested in gaming mechanics, this is the place to strike up a conversation with other gamers.

KCPL’s collection of games ranges from Pete the Cat Groovy Buttons Game and Snug as a Bug in a Rug for young kids to Dixit, Forbidden Island, and Pandemic for adults and teens. In addition to being featured at game night, these games and the many others in our collection can be checked out to play at home!

All ages are welcome.

Co-hosted by Chestertown Recreation Commission and Kent County Public Library.

Friday, March 16

5-7pm

Chestertown Branch

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.