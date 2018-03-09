St. Anne’s Episcopal School Announces $2.3 Million Capital Campaign

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is pleased to announce that nearly $1.9 million have been raised in support of a $2.3 million Open Hearts, Open Minds capital campaign, the first since the school opened its doors in 2002. At the Founders’ Circle Party celebrating donors and volunteers on February 23rd, Head of School Peter Thayer formally announced the campaign, which will be used to upgrade the St. Anne’s campus for the future, support and retain world class educators, and expand the school’s financial aid program by adding $1 million to the endowment. Less than 18% of the campaign remains to be raised.

“In this next phase of the campaign we invite parents, alumni, and friends of the school to participate so that we can be our best over the next decade,” Mr. Thayer said. “With this generous and transformational giving, teachers can become even better educators, our campus will have the best and most current spaces for students to create, explore, and innovate, and even more children can walk through our red doors.”

Thayer explained some of the changes that have already begun at St. Anne’s as a result of this campaign, including the introduction of the Singapore Math program, the Superkids Early Literacy Program, the creation of an Innovation Lab, the expansion of after school programs, and a significant investment in faculty professional development. New construction of a Middle School music room will provide better acoustics as well as easy access to instruction in multiple instruments, rehearsal, and recording in the school’s instrumental program.

Foundations and donors that are already supporting the capital campaign include The Longwood Foundation, The Chichester duPont Foundation, the Crestlea Foundation, the Crystal Trust, the Welfare Foundation,and current and former faculty, staff, parents and grandparents at the school. The St. Anne’s Board of Trustees and Capital Campaign Committee have contributed $800,000 to the campaign.

“We are honored to partner with our donors to accomplish the most lasting and important action we can take for the future: educating the next generation,” said St. Anne’s Board of Trustees President, Ana Ramirez. “Together, we are growing the heart, mind and spirit of each child here!”

Located in Middletown, DE, St. Anne’s Episcopal School (www.stannesde.org) is a Preschool (age 3) through Grade 8 co-ed independent day school that focuses on academic excellence and spiritual growth in a small, family-oriented and diverse community. Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, the school’s academic program prepares students for honors course work in the finest area high schools through its commitment to intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth and character development.