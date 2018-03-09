Rock Hall Mosaic Mural

The Garden Club of Rock Hall and mosaic artist Jennifer Wagner invite everyone to come out and experience the process of mosaic art and participate in creating an original mosaic designed specifically for Rock Hall.
Who: Everyone is welcome
When & Where:
*Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m. – TBD Rock Hall Municipal Building.
*Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Rock Hall Fire Department.
*Monday, March 26, 2018, Bay Wolf Restaurant (Dine and Design) 5:00 p.m. – closing
How: Jennifer Wagner will provide all instruction
Cost: Free of charge!
All inquiries, requests for groups or organization participation, and comments please contact us at: GCRHmosaic@gmail.com
