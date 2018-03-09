You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Notes / Rock Hall Mosaic Mural

Rock Hall Mosaic Mural

March 9, 2018
The Garden Club of Rock Hall and mosaic artist Jennifer Wagner invite everyone to come out and experience the process of mosaic art and participate in creating an original mosaic designed specifically for Rock Hall.

Who: Everyone is welcome

When & Where:

*Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m. – TBD Rock Hall Municipal Building.

*Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Rock Hall Fire Department.

*Monday, March 26, 2018, Bay Wolf Restaurant (Dine and Design) 5:00 p.m. – closing

How: Jennifer Wagner will provide all instruction

Cost: Free of charge!

All inquiries, requests for groups or organization participation, and comments please contact us at: GCRHmosaic@gmail.com

