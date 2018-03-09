Mid-Shore Pro Bono Responds to High Demand for Services in 2018

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is growing its programs and locations to reach more low-income individuals and families requiring civil legal services across the Eastern Shore.

“It’s an exciting time at Mid-Shore Pro Bono,” said Sandy Brown, Executive Director. “The demand is growing for our programs and services as our low-income neighbors continue to face hardships that require legal assistance. We are reorganizing and refining our practices to leverage our limited financial and human resources, so we can provide quality legal advice and services to as many individuals and families possible.”

To support this increased demand, Mid-Shore Pro Bono has adopted a holistic approach to client and community services and has reorganized into project teams based on legal service areas. These teams will work together to ensure all client needs are met by providing comprehensive case management services. Each project is supported by a volunteer attorney who provides oversight and direct services to our clients facing emergent situations. The project teams are Elder Law, Family Law and Economic Stability. In addition, Mid-Shore Pro Bono also provides two programs with unique concentrations: the Community Conferencing and Youth Programs Program, and Vulnerable Populations Project.

The Community Conferencing Project aims to keep young people out of the juvenile justice system through community-based dialogue around specific incidents or issues. The Vulnerable Populations Assistance Project is the organization’s newest program and provides assistance to local immigrant families trying to navigate the civil legal system. This project is headed by a bi-lingual project manager who recently became accredited by the Department of Justice, Board of Immigration Appeals to practice limited immigration legal services. All project teams throughout the organization are dedicated to removing the socio-economic barriers to legal help on the Eastern Shore.

In addition to the project teams, Mid-Shore Pro Bono will continue its Court Liaison Program where staff members bring legal services closer to constituents across the Shore and are on site at or nearby county courthouses to meet with potential clients, refer them to community resources and complete the intake process.

To extend Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s reach across the Shore, a grant from the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Charitable Foundation has provided the support needed to open a satellite office in Salisbury to expand elder law programs and services to the citizens of Wicomico County. The new location at 212 West Main Street, Suite 302 is slated to open on or about March 1st. Mid-Shore Pro Bono also has offices in Easton and Centreville and maintains a regular presence in Chestertown and in Cambridge on the Chesapeake College Campus as part of the organization’s efforts ongoing efforts to network with community partners and resources.

“The new Salisbury location enables us to extend our reach and services to low-income individuals and families on the lower Eastern Shore,” said Brown. “Given the expansive land area of the Delmarva Peninsula, it is imperative that we remove the geographic barriers to justice that are unique to rural communities. This generous grant from the Stulman foundation allows us to serve the aging population in Wicomico by making our programs and services accessible in their community.”

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources. The organization serves citizens of all Eastern Shore counties. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.